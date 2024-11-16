Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-3, PFW 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will face off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

PFW took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Bethune-Cook. as PFW made off with a 91-69 win.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses dating back to last season. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

PFW now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Southern Indiana, their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-3.

PFW beat Southern Indiana 70-57 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Southern Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last 2 years.