Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Carolina University 0-2, Queens 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Queens Royals will face off against the Carolina University Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Levine Center. The Royals will be strutting in after a victory while the Bruins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Queens is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since January 10th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against VMI , sneaking past 81-78. Having forecasted a close victory for the Royals, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, Carolina University's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 91-36 loss at the hands of NC Central.

Queens' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-5. As for Carolina University, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Queens against Carolina University in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 112-64 victory. Does Queens have another victory up their sleeve, or will Carolina University turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.