Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0, Queens 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Queens Royals will face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at The Levine Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Queens is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Lynchburg 90-39. With the Royals ahead 46-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina humbled Bob Jones U with a 100-61 smackdown.

Looking ahead, Queens is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Queens is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

