Holy Cross Crusaders @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Holy Cross 5-5, Quinnipiac 5-5

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Quinnipiac is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 83-73 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Quinnipiac was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross entered their contest against CCSU on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Holy Cross took a 69-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU.

Holy Cross' loss came about despite a quality game from Caleb Kenney, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kenney a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 5-5. As for Holy Cross, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac took their victory against Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 77-57. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Quinnipiac has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Holy Cross.