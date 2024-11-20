Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Lafayette 1-3, Rhode Island 3-0

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

The Rhode Island Rams have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. One thing working in the Rams' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points every time they've taken the court this season.

Last Tuesday, Rhode Island took their game with ease, bagging a 105-73 win over Franklin Pierce.

Rhode Island smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lafayette scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They took an 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cornell. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Luka Savicevic, who earned 11 points in addition to five assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). Less helpful for Lafayette was Devin Hines' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Rhode Island's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Lafayette, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.