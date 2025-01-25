Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Davidson 12-7, Richmond 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Richmond Spiders and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Spiders and three for the Wildcats.

Last Saturday, Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-59 to Saint Louis.

Dusan Neskovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Richmond struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Davidson entered their game against Saint Joseph's on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Davidson took a hard 78-61 fall against Saint Joseph's.

The losing side was boosted by Reed Bailey, who posted 25 points in addition to five rebounds. The contest was his sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Richmond's loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Davidson, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Richmond hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Richmond skirted past Davidson 66-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Richmond repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.