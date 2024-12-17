Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Towson 4-7, Robert Morris 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will take on the Robert Morris Colonials in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at UPMC Events Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Tigers and three for the Colonials.

Towson is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. The matchup between them and Duquesne wasn't particularly close, with Towson falling 65-47. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Towson struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Duquesne posted 14.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against PFW on Sunday and fell 82-77.

Towson's loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Robert Morris, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Towson hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've been averaging 14.3. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

Towson didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Robert Morris when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Robert Morris and Towson both have 1 win in their last 2 games.