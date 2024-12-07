Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Eastern Washington 2-7, S. Dak. State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The S. Dak. State Jackrabbits will face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The timing is sure in the Jackrabbits' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Eagles have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

The experts predicted S. Dak. State would be headed in after a victory, but Montana made sure that didn't happen. S. Dak. State fell to Montana 71-67. The contest marked the Jackrabbits' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They came out on top against North Dakota by a score of 87-81 on Wednesday.

S. Dak. State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-3. As for Eastern Washington, their win bumped their record up to 2-7.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: S. Dak. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given S. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Dak. State barely slipped by Eastern Washington in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 77-76. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Eastern Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 6 years.