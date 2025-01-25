Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 11-9, Samford 16-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Samford Bulldogs and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.7 points per game this season.

Samford is returning to their home court after beating Chattanooga on theirs, despite the fact Chattanooga has dominated at home this season. Samford snuck past Chattanooga with a 73-69 win on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wofford earned a 79-68 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Terriers.

Samford is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for Wofford, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a solid 7-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.