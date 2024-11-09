Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Fordham 0-1, Seton Hall 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are taking a road trip to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walsh Gymnasium. The Rams might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Fordham can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They took a serious blow against St. John's, falling 92-60. The Rams haven't had much luck with the Red Storm recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They managed a 57-53 victory over Saint Peter's. Winning may never get old, but the Pirates sure are getting used to it with their sixth in a row dating back to last season.

Chaunce Jenkins was the offensive standout of the game as he had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-18 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Fordham considering the team was a sub-par 7-12 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,861.95. On the other hand, Seton Hall will play as the favorite, and the team was 12-2 as such last season.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 10.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

