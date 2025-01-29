Halftime Report
A win for Providence would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Seton Hall.
If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ Seton Hall Pirates
Current Records: Providence 10-10, Seton Hall 6-14
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Friars will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Providence took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-68 victory over Georgetown.
Providence's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jabri Abdur-Rahim led the charge by scoring 12 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Floyd Jr., who had 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 79-54 walloping at the hands of Creighton.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Garwey Dual, who earned ten points along with five assists and three steals.
Providence pushed their record up to 10-10 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.
Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Providence has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Providence's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.
Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over Seton Hall when the teams last played on January 11th, winning 91-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Providence is a 3.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 133.5 points.
Series History
Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.
- Jan 11, 2025 - Providence 91 vs. Seton Hall 85
- Jan 24, 2024 - Providence 67 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Jan 03, 2024 - Seton Hall 61 vs. Providence 57
- Mar 04, 2023 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Providence 58
- Dec 17, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Seton Hall 67
- Dec 29, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 03, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. Providence 43
- Dec 20, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Providence 74 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 64