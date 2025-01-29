Halftime Report

A win for Providence would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Seton Hall.

If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Providence 10-10, Seton Hall 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Friars will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Providence took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-68 victory over Georgetown.

Providence's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jabri Abdur-Rahim led the charge by scoring 12 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Floyd Jr., who had 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 79-54 walloping at the hands of Creighton.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Garwey Dual, who earned ten points along with five assists and three steals.

Providence pushed their record up to 10-10 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Providence has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Providence's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over Seton Hall when the teams last played on January 11th, winning 91-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Providence is a 3.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.