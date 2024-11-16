Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Wagner 1-2, Seton Hall 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $99.00

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-0 against Wagner since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Seton Hall Pirates will host the Wagner Seahawks at 12:00 p.m. ET at Walsh Gymnasium. The Pirates hasn't scored more than 57 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

Seton Hall is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 49-48 to Hofstra. The Pirates didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Seton Hall had strong showings from Chaunce Jenkins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Dylan Addae-Wusu, who posted 11 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 94 points the game before, Wagner faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell victim to a bruising 66-45 loss at the hands of St. John's. The Seahawks haven't had much luck with the Red Storm recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Seton Hall now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Wagner, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Going forward, Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Seton Hall is expected to win, but their 0-3 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything went Seton Hall's way against Wagner when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as Seton Hall made off with a 72-51 victory. Will Seton Hall repeat their success, or does Wagner have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 12.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 120 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Wagner in the last 9 years.