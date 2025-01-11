Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 9-7, Southern Miss 7-9

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

The Texas State Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Texas State finally turned things around against Troy on Thursday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Trojans 74-73.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss didn't have too much trouble with UL Monroe on Thursday as they won 84-67.

Texas State's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7. As for Southern Miss, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas State strolled past Southern Miss in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 75-59. Will Texas State repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Texas State.