Halftime Report

A win for Southern Utah would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against UT Arlington.

Southern Utah entered the matchup with six straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it seven. Can they turn things around, or will UT Arlington hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: UT Arlington 7-9, Southern Utah 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Southern Utah is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Thursday. They fell 74-66 to Tarleton State.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington couldn't handle Utah Tech on Thursday and fell 74-62. The Mavericks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UT Arlington struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.4 per game.

Southern Utah's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for UT Arlington, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Southern Utah is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Utah.