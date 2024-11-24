Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Bryant 3-2, St. Bona. 5-0

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the St. Bona. Bonnies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reilly Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Bryant would be headed in after a victory, but Stonehill made sure that didn't happen. Bryant was just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 67-66 to Stonehill. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. entered their tilt with Mansfield on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Everything went their way against the Mountaineers as they made off with a 76-54 win. That looming 76-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bonnies yet this season.

St. Bona. was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Bryant's loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for St. Bona., their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bryant has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.