Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Lehigh 1-4, St. Francis 2-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are taking a road trip to face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at DeGol Arena. The Mountain Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Lehigh is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their match on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 100-53 win over Valley Forge. The victory was some much needed relief for the Mountain Hawks as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Lehigh was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for St. Francis, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-65 loss to Georgetown on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Bobby Rosenberger III, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three).

Lehigh made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for St. Francis, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Looking ahead, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Lehigh and St. Francis were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but Lehigh came up empty-handed after a 62-61 loss. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Lehigh.