Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Kansas State 6-2, St. John's 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.80

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. The timing is sure in the Red Storm's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Wildcats have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, St. John's earned a 77-64 win over Harvard.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to RJ Luis Jr., who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and Kadary Richmond, who went 8 for 14 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Richmond had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Kansas State). They claimed a resounding 120-73 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-33.

Kansas State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dug McDaniel led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Achor Achor, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

St. John's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Kansas State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. John's just can't miss this season, having drained 47.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've drained 49% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep St. John's in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

St. John's is a big 10.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

