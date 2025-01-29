Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Syracuse 9-11, Stanford 14-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. The Orange are expected to lose this one by 10.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Syracuse was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 77-73 to Pittsburgh. The over/under was set at 150 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 23 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). J.J. Starling was another key player, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

Even though they lost, Syracuse smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Stanford waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 78-71.

Stanford can attribute much of their success to Oziyah Sellers, who went 10 for 16 en route to 27 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Blakes, who earned 13 points.

Syracuse has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season. As for Stanford, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-6.

While only Stanford took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Stanford is a big 10.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.