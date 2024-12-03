Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Utah Valley 4-3, Stanford 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stanford Cardinal at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Utah Valley is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since December 29, 2023 on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 83-63 walloping at the hands of N. Dak. State. The matchup marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Stanford entered their game against Cal Poly on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Stanford took a 97-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Poly. The Cardinal have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Utah Valley's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Stanford, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Stanford is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

