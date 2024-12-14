Who's Playing

Current Records: FIU 3-6, Stetson 1-8

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are taking a road trip to face off against the Stetson Hatters at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, FIU was able to grind out a solid win over New College of FL, taking the game 70-63.

FIU was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New College of FL only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Stetson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. They took an 89-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercer. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

FIU's victory bumped their record up to 3-6. As for Stetson, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

FIU came up short against Stetson in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 80-68. Can FIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stetson has won 4 out of their last 6 games against FIU.