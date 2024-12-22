Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-11, Stonehill 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, New Hamp. couldn't handle Harvard and fell 72-62.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Stonehill was not quite UMass Lowell's equal in the second half on Wednesday. They fell 78-67 to the River Hawks. The Skyhawks haven't had much luck with the River Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Stonehill struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

New Hamp.'s loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Stonehill, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid victory over Stonehill in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 75-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.