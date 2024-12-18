Halftime Report

Stony Brook is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Marist.

Stony Brook has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Marist 6-2, Stony Brook 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Marist Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Stony Brook finally turned things around against Rider on Saturday. They strolled past the Broncs with points to spare, taking the game 72-55.

Stony Brook's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ Luster II, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last game, Marist made sure to put some points up on the board against Manhattan last Sunday. Marist came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 82-75. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Red Foxes.

Stony Brook's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-7. As for Marist, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Marist is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Stony Brook's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Odds

Marist is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

