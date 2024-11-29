Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Iona 1-5, Tarleton State 1-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. The Texans might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 24 turnovers on Thursday.

The experts figured Tarleton State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Michigan, and, well: they nailed that call. Tarleton State suffered a grim 72-49 loss to Michigan.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tarleton State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Michigan pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Iona, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 84-68 loss to Cornell on Monday. The Gaels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tarleton State dropped their record down to 1-5 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Iona, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-5.