Halftime Report

Sam Houston needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tarleton State 47-34.

If Sam Houston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-1 in no time. On the other hand, Tarleton State will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-1, Tarleton State 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wisdom Gym. The Texans might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Tarleton State is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. There's no need to mince words: Tarleton State lost to SMU, and Tarleton State lost bad. The score wound up at 96-62. The Texans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

Tarleton State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Bubu Benjamin, who scored 21 points along with two blocks. What's more, Benjamin also posted a 27.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Tarleton State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as SMU racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston lost to Nevada on the road by a decisive 91-75 margin on Monday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Marcus Boykin, who earned 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dorian Finister, who earned 11 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-9-1 record against the spread.

Tarleton State came up short against Sam Houston in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 64-59. Can Tarleton State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sam Houston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tarleton State.