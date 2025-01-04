Who's Playing
Kansas State Wildcats @ TCU Horned Frogs
Current Records: Kansas State 7-5, TCU 7-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
TCU and Kansas State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The timing is sure in the Horned Frogs' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by 11 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
On Monday, TCU came up short against Arizona and fell 90-81.
Despite their defeat, TCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Reynolds, who went 9 for 16 en route to 23 points plus seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Ernest Udeh Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Kansas State came into Monday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They had just enough and edged Cincinnati out 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Wildcats have posted since November 17, 2023.
Coleman Hawkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. David N'Guessan was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.
TCU's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Kansas State, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-5.
TCU skirted past Kansas State 75-72 in their previous matchup back in February. Does TCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
TCU and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 17, 2024 - TCU 75 vs. Kansas State 72
- Mar 09, 2023 - TCU 80 vs. Kansas State 67
- Feb 07, 2023 - Kansas State 82 vs. TCU 61
- Jan 14, 2023 - TCU 82 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 63
- Jan 12, 2022 - TCU 60 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Kansas State 71 vs. TCU 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas State 62 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - TCU 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Kansas State 53 vs. TCU 49