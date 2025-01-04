Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Kansas State 7-5, TCU 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TCU and Kansas State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The timing is sure in the Horned Frogs' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by 11 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

On Monday, TCU came up short against Arizona and fell 90-81.

Despite their defeat, TCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Reynolds, who went 9 for 16 en route to 23 points plus seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Ernest Udeh Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas State came into Monday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They had just enough and edged Cincinnati out 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Wildcats have posted since November 17, 2023.

Coleman Hawkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. David N'Guessan was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.

TCU's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Kansas State, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-5.

TCU skirted past Kansas State 75-72 in their previous matchup back in February. Does TCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

TCU and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.