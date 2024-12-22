Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Montana State 5-7, TCU 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.16

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Montana State Bobcats in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

TCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 58-49 victory over South Alabama on Monday.

TCU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ernest Udeh Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trazarien White, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have quite enough to beat UC Riverside on Wednesday and fell 83-80. Even though they lost, the Bobcats' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 195th in scoring overall).

TCU's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Montana State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-7.

Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 2-8 ATS record.

Odds

TCU is a big 10.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

