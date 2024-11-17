Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-0, Tennessee 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Governors fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams are still undefeated after three-games, but that won't be the case come Sunday.

Last Monday, Austin Peay earned a 67-61 win over Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Tennessee was far and away the favorite against Montana on Wednesday. Tennessee took their matchup with ease, bagging a 92-57 victory over Montana.

Igor Milicic Jr. was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Zakai Zeigler was another key player, posting 11 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Tennessee was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Montana only posted eight.

Austin Peay's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Tennessee, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Austin Peay has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've drained 42.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Austin Peay took a serious blow against Tennessee in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 86-44. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Austin Peay was down 52-22.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.