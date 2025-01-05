Halftime Report

Southern U. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against Texas So.

Southern U. entered the matchup with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Texas So. hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Southern U. 5-8, Texas So. 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. The Tigers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Texas So. is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Biblical Studies to the tune of 103-68 on Saturday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Tigers as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Texas So. was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern U.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against Nebraska, falling 77-43. The matchup marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Texas So.'s win bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Southern U., their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Texas So. was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern U. in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 68-56. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Southern U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. and Southern U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.