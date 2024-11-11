Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Stetson 1-1, The Citadel 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McAlister Field House.

Stetson will head into Thursday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Thursday after a huge 19-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Neb.-Omaha by a score of 79-76. The Hatters didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Stetson was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came into Thursday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They steamrolled past Erskine 86-56 on Thursday. With the Bulldogs ahead 52-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Stetson's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1. As for The Citadel, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Stetson came up short against The Citadel in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 116-112. Can Stetson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

The Citadel has won both of the games they've played against Stetson in the last 9 years.