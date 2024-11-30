Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Prairie View 1-5, TX A&M-CC 4-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for TX A&M-CC. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat Tx. Lutheran 94-45. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tx. Lutheran only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They lost to N. Colorado on the road by a decisive 114-98 margin. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Wednesday (83), the Panthers still had to take the loss.

TX A&M-CC's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-3. As for Prairie View, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.9 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 16.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 16-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167 points.

