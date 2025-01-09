Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: CS Fullerton 5-11, UC Davis 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

CS Fullerton has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. The Titans might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

It's going to take some time for CS Fullerton to recover from the 90-51 bruising that UC San Diego dished out on Saturday. The Titans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, CS Fullerton struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UC San Diego racked up 17.

Meanwhile, UC Davis came up short against CSNorthridge on Saturday and fell 73-61. The Aggies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

CS Fullerton has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season. As for UC Davis, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

CS Fullerton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on CS Fullerton: they have a less-than-stellar 4-9-1 record against the spread this season.

CS Fullerton came up short against UC Davis when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-58. Can CS Fullerton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.