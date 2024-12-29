Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: St. Thomas 10-4, UC Riverside 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies and the UC Riverside Highlanders will round out the year against one another at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Student Recreation Center. The Tommies will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, St. Thomas made easy work of Bowling Green and carried off a 93-68 win. The Tommies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Thomas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Miles Barnstable, who scored 23 points along with two steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Dobbs, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak last Saturday. They fell 66-53 to UNLV. The contest marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for UC Riverside, their loss dropped their record down to 8-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: St. Thomas has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Riverside, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given St. Thomas' sizable advantage in that area, UC Riverside will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, St. Thomas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.