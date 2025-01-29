Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: DePaul 10-11, UConn 14-6

What to Know

DePaul is 0-10 against UConn since December of 2020 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, DePaul lost to Butler on the road by a decisive 86-69 margin. The Blue Demons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was NJ Benson, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Gunn, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, UConn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 76-72 to Xavier.

Like DePaul, UConn lost despite seeing results from several players. Samson Johnson led the charge by as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 12 points plus five blocks. Another player making a difference was Hassan Diarra, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

DePaul now has a losing record at 10-11. As for UConn, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 14.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.