Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-3, UConn 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The East Texas A&M Lions are taking a road trip to face off against the UConn Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row dating back to last season, East Texas A&M finally turned things around against Southern U. on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their tilt with Le Moyne on Wednesday with 15 consecutive wins dating back to last season but they'll enter their next game with 16. They took their game with ease, bagging a 90-49 victory over the Dolphins. Fans of the Huskies have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

UConn's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Alex Karaban was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 17 points.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in three consecutive matches.

East Texas A&M made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for UConn, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.