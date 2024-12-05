Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-2, UCSB 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the UCSB Gauchos will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Tritons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

UC San Diego is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat La Verne 109-33. With that win, the Tritons brought their scoring average up to 77.6 points per game.

UC San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, UCSB was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They took their contest on Friday with ease, bagging an 81-48 victory over Miss Valley State. The Gauchos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 33 points or more this season.

UC San Diego's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for UCSB, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-1.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UC San Diego has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've drained 38.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UCSB is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UC San Diego.