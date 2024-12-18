Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Stonehill 6-6, UMass Lowell 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stonehill Skyhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 24-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, Stonehill was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 73-69 to Boston College.

The losing side was boosted by Todd Brogna, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Ethan Meuser was another key player, earning 11 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 92-83 win over the Big Green. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Stonehill's defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for UMass Lowell, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Stonehill has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've made 37.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stonehill is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Stonehill is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 12.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill in the last 2 years.