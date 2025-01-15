Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: The Citadel 5-10, UNCG 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Citadel is 1-9 against UNCG since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at First Horizon Coliseum. The Bulldogs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

The Citadel is headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 70-52 to ETSU. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.

Meanwhile, UNCG unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Samford. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spartans in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-10. As for UNCG, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Citadel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Citadel ended up a good deal behind UNCG in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 76-61. Can The Citadel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.