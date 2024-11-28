Halftime Report

Colgate is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against UNCW.

Colgate entered the matchup with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will UNCW hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Colgate 1-4, UNCW 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCW is heading back home. They will welcome the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 97.5 points per game this season.

UNCW is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Kansas just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Tuesday. The game between them and the Jayhawks wasn't particularly close, with UNCW falling 84-66. The loss was the Seahawks' first of the season.

Khamari McGriff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against SC Upstate two weeks ago.

UNCW struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Kansas racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Colgate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Harvard.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Blake Forrest, who had nine points along with five assists and five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina State last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Having lost for the first time this season, UNCW fell to 3-1. As for Colgate, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Looking ahead, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

Odds

UNCW is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

