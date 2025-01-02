Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Towson 5-8, UNCW 10-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

UNCW is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They will play host again on Thursday to welcome the Towson Tigers, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.5 points per game this season.

UNCW is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 4, 2024 on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 99-47 win over 29481669. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-17.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as 29481669 only posted six.

Meanwhile, Towson had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over Bryant last Sunday.

Towson relied on the efforts of Tomiwa Sulaiman, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Tejada, who scored 18 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Sulaiman a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

UNCW's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for Towson, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

Looking ahead, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Towson against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to UNCW's 8-3.

UNCW came up short against Towson in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 66-56. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCW is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.