McNeese Cowboys @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: McNeese 14-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-7

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

UT-Rio Grande Valley is on a five-game streak of home wins, while McNeese is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Incarnate Word on Monday. UT-Rio Grande Valley came out on top against Incarnate Word by a score of 85-78.

Even though they won, UT-Rio Grande Valley struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, McNeese got the win against SF Austin on Monday by a conclusive 79-59. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7. As for McNeese, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like McNeese struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT-Rio Grande Valley didn't have too much breathing room in their game against McNeese in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. Will UT-Rio Grande Valley repeat their success, or does McNeese have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.