Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-7, UTEP 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the UTEP Miners are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. The Miners are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Owls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UTEP is hoping to do what N. Mex. State couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Kennesaw State's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Kennesaw State walked away with a 69-56 win over N. Mex. State.

Kennesaw State can attribute much of their success to Adrian Wooley, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Frankquon Sherman, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UTEP last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-66 to Jax. State.

The losing side was boosted by Otis Frazier III, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Kennesaw State's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7. As for UTEP, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Kennesaw State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 29.2. Given Kennesaw State's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

UTEP is a 3.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Miners slightly, as the game opened with the Miners as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

