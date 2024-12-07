Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Seattle 3-5, UTEP 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

What to Know

After four games on the road, UTEP is heading back home. They will welcome the Seattle Redhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, UTEP was able to grind out a solid win over UNCG, taking the game 64-58.

Among those leading the charge was Corey Camper Jr., who scored 19 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Seattle). They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over Portland State on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Redhawks considering their 48-point performance the contest before.

UTEP has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for Seattle, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

UTEP came up short against Seattle in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 73-61. Can UTEP avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.