Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-3, Vanderbilt 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Vanderbilt. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The Commodores will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Vanderbilt is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Drake just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 81-70 to the Bulldogs. The match marked the Commodores' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Jason Edwards, who went 7 for 13 en route to 26 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Seton Hall on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Vanderbilt struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Drake racked up 17.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Tennessee Tech). They enjoyed a cozy 90-75 win over Presbyterian on Wednesday. With that victory, the Golden Eagles brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Having lost for the first time this season, Vanderbilt fell to 6-1. As for Tennessee Tech, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Vanderbilt hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.6 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 23.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Commodores, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

