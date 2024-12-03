Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Cincinnati 6-0, Villanova 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Bearcats are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Wednesday, Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with Alabama State as they won 77-59.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jizzle James, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Aziz Bandaogo, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Villanova, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 72-48 margin over Rider on Wednesday. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Eric Dixon was his usual excellent self, posting 16 points plus five assists and three steals. That's the most assists he has posted since back in February. Jhamir Brickus was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Cincinnati pushed their record up to 6-0 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Villanova, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cincinnati has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've drained 38.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.