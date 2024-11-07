Halftime Report

Columbia has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Columbia leads 39-37 over Villanova.

Columbia came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Columbia 1-0, Villanova 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will face off against the Columbia Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Villanova is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Lafayette by a score of 75-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Wooga Poplar, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Enoch Boakye, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Columbia had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-78 win over Loyola Maryland on Monday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Lions as it put an end to their six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Villanova, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Villanova strolled past Columbia when the teams last played back in November of 2017 by a score of 75-60. Will Villanova repeat their success, or does Columbia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Villanova is a big 17-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.