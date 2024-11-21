Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-3, Wash. State 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will face off against the Wash. State Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Eagles were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Eastern Washington will head out to face Wash. State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Sunday. Eastern Washington took an 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Poly. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Wash. State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They walked away with an 83-69 victory over N. Colorado on Monday.

Wash. State can attribute much of their success to Cedric Coward, who went 12 for 18 en route to 30 points. Coward's performance made up for a slower match against Iowa on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Dane Erikstrup, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus five blocks.

Eastern Washington now has a losing record at 1-3. As for Wash. State, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Wash. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Wash. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wash. State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Eastern Washington over their last five matchups.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wash. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Eastern Washington.