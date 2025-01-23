Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Hampton 10-9, William & Mary 11-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

William & Mary is 8-2 against Hampton since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

William & Mary is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UNCW just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 85-74 to the Seahawks. The Tribe haven't had much luck with the Seahawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Gabe Dorsey, who earned 18 points. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Hampton on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hampton skirted by North Carolina A&T 74-73 on Monday thanks to a clutch free throw from Xzavier Long with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Farrakhan, who scored 17 points plus six assists and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Hampton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

William & Mary's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-8. As for Hampton, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Hampton, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Hampton will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary skirted past Hampton 67-64 when the teams last played on Thursday. Does William & Mary have another victory up their sleeve, or will Hampton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

William & Mary has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.