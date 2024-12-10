Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Morgan State 5-7, Xavier 7-2

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Xavier. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Morgan State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. The timing is sure in the Musketeers' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Bears have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 76-72 to TCU. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dailyn Swain, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Swain also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Ryan Conwell, who had 17 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Morgan State suffered a bruising 102-81 loss at the hands of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Like Morgan State, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Will Thomas led the charge by going 8 for 15 en route to 19 points. Thomas had some trouble finding his footing against Towson back in November, so this was a nice turnaround. Wynston Tabbs, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Even though they lost, Morgan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 17.2.

Xavier's defeat dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Morgan State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Xavier has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.8. Given Xavier's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Xavier took their victory against Morgan State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 96-73. In that match, Xavier amassed a halftime lead of 50-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.