Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 4-2, Howard 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off against the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burr Arena. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a victory while the Bison will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mt St Mary's took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Delaware State by a score of 76-66.

Mt St Mary's was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Howard last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 95-77 bruising from UMBC. The Bison have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Mt St Mary's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Howard, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

While only Howard took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Howard in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 87-83. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Howard is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Howard and Mt St Mary's both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.