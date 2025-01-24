Halftime Report

N. Colorado is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-26 lead against Idaho.

N. Colorado entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Idaho step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Colorado 14-5, Idaho 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado is 9-1 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Bears are coming into the contest hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, N. Colorado beat Sacramento State 68-64.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against Montana on Monday and fell 72-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vandals in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost six in a row.

N. Colorado is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Idaho, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Going forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Colorado is expected to win, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

N. Colorado beat Idaho 76-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Colorado since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Colorado is a 4-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.